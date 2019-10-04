Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,757 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $43,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 623.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,808. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2366 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

