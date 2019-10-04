Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 149.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.09. 1,633,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

