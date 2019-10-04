Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,033,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,077,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,519,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,494 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 588,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,244,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

