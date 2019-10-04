Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

