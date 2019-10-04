Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.07. 10,998,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,664,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.