Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,894.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 199.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 52,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.