Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGC. HSBC lifted their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 149.44 ($1.95).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of SGC traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 134.40 ($1.76). The company had a trading volume of 952,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. The firm has a market cap of $742.07 million and a P/E ratio of 35.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.55. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41).

In related news, insider Karen Thomson acquired 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,613.72 ($19,095.41).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.