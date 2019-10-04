Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.02 million and $92,811.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00191785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.01017273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024242 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.