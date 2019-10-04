Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.83.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,710. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.70 and a 200 day moving average of $175.80. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 57.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $972,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 273.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

