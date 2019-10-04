LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 278,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,725. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LivaNova by 18.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,349,000 after acquiring an additional 378,564 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,661.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 369,885 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 148.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 284,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2,237.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 259,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

