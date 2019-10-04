LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGM shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

Shares of LOGM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 98,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,870. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

