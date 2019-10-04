LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 675,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 443,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 363,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,906,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,048,000 after purchasing an additional 359,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.