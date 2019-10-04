LRM Coin (LRM) Hits Market Cap of $1,416.00

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, LRM Coin has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One LRM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex, STEX and Graviex. LRM Coin has a total market cap of $1,416.00 and $19.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LRM Coin Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin.

Buying and Selling LRM Coin

LRM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, Escodex, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

