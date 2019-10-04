Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.51 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.69. 1,039,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,547,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.