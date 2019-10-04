Lynch & Associates IN Has $608,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,290,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,700. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

