Lynch & Associates IN Sells 1,200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 49.7% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $99,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 86.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 66,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 272,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,311 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 25,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.76. 1,657,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.