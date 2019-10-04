Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Holland and Zeeland, Michigan, as well as the surrounding market area principally located in Ottawa County. The company’s services include checking and savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, money orders, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. “

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 27,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,083,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macatawa Bank (MCBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.