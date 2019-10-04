Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 49,839 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,839 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,749. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

