MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.38, approximately 555,356 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 741,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71 and a beta of 1.87.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,853,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,186,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,214,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

