Macquarie Analysts Give Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) a $51.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $51.00 price target on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.15.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,345,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411,209. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $564,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,712,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

