Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,296 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of Spire worth $108,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $30,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $84.92. 31,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.17. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

