Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 144,130 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.77% of Five Below worth $118,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 73.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $150.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

