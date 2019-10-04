Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $81.11 Million Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,534 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.21% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $81,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 190,913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 554,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 354,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 249,745 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,952,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,967,000 after acquiring an additional 77,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 31,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,482. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

