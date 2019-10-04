Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $83.08 Million Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,428 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $83,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $562,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $503,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,216 shares of company stock worth $1,312,301. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

