Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 54,968 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,968 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.93% of WNS worth $87,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WNS by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,457,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after buying an additional 622,177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in WNS by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 214,168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,601,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in WNS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,810,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,265,000 after buying an additional 118,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on WNS in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

WNS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.49. 25,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

