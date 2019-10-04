Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.78

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $14.83. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 2,349 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$264.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Corp will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

