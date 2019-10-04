Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $198,000 in Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Navios Maritime Containers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Containers by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Navios Maritime Containers by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Navios Maritime Containers by 2,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMCI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Navios Maritime Containers LP has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Containers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Containers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

