Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 2,618 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.50. 696,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,867. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average is $178.02. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.23.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

