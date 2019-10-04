Maintel (LON:MAI) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Maintel (LON:MAI) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MAI remained flat at $GBX 427 ($5.58) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 419.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 470.26. Maintel has a 52-week low of GBX 376 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Maintel’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

