Man Group plc Acquires 9,986 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 643 shares of company stock valued at $37,865. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SIX opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

