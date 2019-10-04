Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,045 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 209,200.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 64,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

