Man Group plc Increases Stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Man Group plc raised its position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Masonite International worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,034,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,476,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 432,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of DOOR opened at $56.34 on Friday. Masonite International Corp has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.