Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,930,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $105.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $87,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 25,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $1,900,293.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,177 shares of company stock worth $53,117,170 over the last three months. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

