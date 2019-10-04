Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.00% of Manhattan Associates worth $44,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,762 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,285,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 373,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 148,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,551,000 after purchasing an additional 137,409 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $82.52. 372,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $89.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

