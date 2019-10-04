Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 300 ($3.92). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective (down from GBX 239 ($3.12)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.14 ($3.01).

MKS traded down GBX 7.05 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 171.85 ($2.25). 7,884,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.85 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($4.12).

In related news, insider Archie Norman acquired 55,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

