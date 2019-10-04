Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 17,799 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,066 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 426,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,404 shares during the period. VHCP Management III LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,072,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 263,025 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $312.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $30,045.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

