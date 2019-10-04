Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 45.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 300.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,717 shares of company stock valued at $420,546. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $21.12 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

