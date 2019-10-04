Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SpartanNash by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in SpartanNash by 45.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 139.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 36,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. SpartanNash Co has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $429.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

