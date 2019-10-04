Marshall Wace LLP Has $253,000 Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,832 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,704.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 105.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 277.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

