Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $312,000 Investment in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 59,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

NATH opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $86.45.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 21.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

