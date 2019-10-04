Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 238,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $746.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Opus Bank Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

