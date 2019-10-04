Marshall Wace LLP Sells 18,600 Shares of Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of Ultralife worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultralife by 439.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its position in Ultralife by 2.1% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 641,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Ultralife Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

