Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,926,879 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,926,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VEON were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in VEON by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.82. VEON Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEON. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

