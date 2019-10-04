MASTERNET Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One MASTERNET token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last week, MASTERNET has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $12,866.00 and $288.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

