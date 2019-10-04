McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Down 9.4%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83, 17,330,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 8,181,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several research firms recently commented on MDR. ValuEngine lowered shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.12.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in McDermott International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in McDermott International by 1,145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,241 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in McDermott International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,866,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 956,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in McDermott International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,889,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in McDermott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

