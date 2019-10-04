McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,369,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $989.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

