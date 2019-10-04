MedicCoin Achieves Market Cap of $24,564.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. MedicCoin has a market cap of $24,564.00 and $247.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

