Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.13. Medicure shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

About Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

