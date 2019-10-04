Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 9th Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,215,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,146,000 after buying an additional 81,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,493. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

