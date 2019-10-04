Metal (MTL) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Metal has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00005121 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. Metal has a market capitalization of $21.14 million and approximately $29.23 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00191558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.01016531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Tidex, Huobi, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, IDEX, Binance, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

